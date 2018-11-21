US Embassy To Close Abuja, Lagos Offices On Thursday — Because Of 'Thanksgiving'

Giving the reason for the closure, the US Embassy stated that the closure would be in observance of Thanksgiving.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2018

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced that its offices in Abuja and Lagos would be closed on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Giving the reason for the closure, the US Embassy stated that the closure would be in observance of Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is a federal holiday in the United States celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.

The embassy announced the closure through its official Twitter handle, @USEmbassyAbuja via a tweet that read: "The U.S. Embassy in Abuja, and the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, will be closed on Thursday, November 22, in observance of Thanksgiving. Thank you for being part our community!!! Happy Thanksgiving!"

