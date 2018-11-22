APC Berates Okowa For Wasting Over $11,000 To Bring Obasanjo To Re-Commission Projects

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, for "wasting over $11,000 just to bring in former President Olusegun Obasanjo to re-commission projects that had once been commissioned".

Obasanjo had arrived Delta State on a two-day visit to Asaba, the state capital, to commission some projects, including the Stephen Keshi Stadium initiated by the administrations of former Governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan.

According to APC, Obasanjo's two-day visit to the state to inaugurate the projects was a "waste of public funds".

A statement by Nick Ovuakporie, the APC Head of Strategy and Communication, on behalf of the state chairman, Jones Ode Erue, obtained by SaharaReporters, noted that the former president's visit was "another show of shame by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration".

The statement berated Okowa for his "insensitivity to the plight of pensioners who are dying of starvation, yet could charter a private jet worth over $11,000 just to bring a former President to re-commission projects that has once been commissioned and whose cost value were highly inflated".

The statement read: "The PDP is celebrating a resurfaced road project located in the governor's home town and the Stephen Keshi stadium, which has been repeatedly awarded by successive PDP administrations since 1999 as the only projects executed and showcased by a government in possession of huge federal releases and billions of internally generated revenues since over three years of being in the saddle of governance. It as an insult on Deltans collective intelligence."

The APC also appealed to Deltans to support the party in the general election.