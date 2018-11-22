Businessman, Bouncer Arraigned For Attacking Wizkid's Bodyguard

More details have emerged on what led to the attack on Wizkid's bodyguard, Roy Emmanuel Obinna on November 15, 2018 at Club DNA in Lagos.

On Wednesday, Chairman of Poshhills Entertainment, Olufemi Olusanya, popularly known as Femi Posh, and a bouncer, David Afari, were arraigned for allegedly stabbing Roy.

Roy was allegedly attacked over a debt of N15 million owed by Wizkid to Club DNA.

According to Vanguard, Posh, aged 38 and Afari, aged 29 are facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assault and grievous bodily harm after the incident last Thursday, when he visited the club to offset a part of Wizkid's debt.

Wizkid is also said to owe N7 million for a pool party, and another N8 million.

Inspector Joseph Jimoh, the Police prosecutor, made it known to the court that the offences are punishable under sections 411, 173 and 245 of the criminals laws of Lagos State 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. An application was made by the lawyer of the accused, D Mustapher, who said they are making moves to settle Roy's medicals bills.

The case was adjourned till January 17 after Magistrate O.O. Oshin, who represented Magistrate Y.O. Aro-Lambo, granted the bail application of the defendants.