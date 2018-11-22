God Ordained Me To Be An Actress, Says Sola Sobowale

"This is what God has ordained me to do," she said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2018

Veteran Yoruba actress, Sola Sobowale has said God ordained her to be an actress.

In an interview with Pulse on Thursday, Sola Sobowale took out time to explain her role in the recently released movie 'King of Boys', which was directed by Kemi Adetiba.

Speaking on the movie, Sola who played the main character referred to Kemi Adetiba as someone who brings the best out of you.

"Kemi is a killer, I almost died. Kemi is a slave driver but thank God. She would say to me: 'Do you want to look bad on that screen at the end of the day? We thank God for the result. However, what baffles me is when she commends a scene and says 'that was nice, that was beautiful', but says we should have another take and before you know it, we would have had 10 or 15 takes.

"I remember a particular scene we were shooting and I was already in action and I heard a distant voice saying 'Get Aunty S a chair; get her a bottle of water'. I asked what was going on and Kemi said 'Aunty S, you are fainting'. I sat down and didn't know I was shaking vigorously. That is the kind of director Kemi is — the type who sees the work and sees the person. Other locations, maybe I would have been dead by now.

"I got the King of Boys script after a lunch with Kemi Adetiba. After The Wedding Party, I got a call from Kemi Adetiba — she calls me Aunty S. She said 'Where are you?' and I told her I was home. She asked me to join her for lunch somewhere in Victoria Island and I joined her because I love food and I love her personality."

Speaking on her acting career, she said: "This is what God has ordained me to do".

She also stated that she thanked Adetiba for giving her the "opportunity to shine, for the whole wide world to know this is what Sola knows how to do best".

