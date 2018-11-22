We're Ready To Pay For Autopsy To Speed Up Investigation, Says Family Of Man Killed By NSCDC Officer

"We've contacted the police but they said the process might take up to six months or even a year. That is too much time and we want to bury our brother, so we've offered to pay for the autopsy and take care of the bills needed to complete the process so we can bury the body in the next one week," Taofeeq's sister said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2018

The family of Taofeeq Abdulquadri, who was killed by an officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has offered to pay for the autopsy to speed up Police investigation into the matter.

Taofeeq was shot twice in the head by an NSCDC officer identified as Kehinde Osho, after an argument ensued between the two at Oke-Odo community of Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. See Also CRIME Lagos NSCDC Official Shoots Man Multiple Times, 'Blows His Skull Open' 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Taofeeq's remains have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti.

The family expressed lack of confidence in the Nigeria Police Force, stating that they were worried the Police might "stall the process".

They also added that the family is eager to give Taofeeq a befitting burial according to Islamic rites.

Speaking to SaharaReporters on behalf of the family, the deceased's sister, Nifemi Basirat stated that the family had already offered to pay for the autopsy.

"We've contacted the police but they said the process might take up to six months or even a year. That is too much time and we want to bury our brother, so we've offered to pay for the autopsy and take care of the bills needed to complete the process so we can bury the body in the next one week," she said.

Residents had lamented the spate of indiscriminate shooting in the community, but since the incident and relocation of the corps, there has been no sound of gunshots heard in the area.

One of the residents told our correspondent that the youth of the community are ready to chase away any NSCDC personnel who comes to the area.

"We are insisting that we don't want any NSCDC official here. Residents are still very angry and any NSCDC member seen around will probably be beaten to death. The NSCDC are the ones smuggling fuel in this community and they have been threatening and harassing the people every time," a resident told SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters, New York

