Abaribe, Fani-Kayode Move Against Suit Seeking Their Prosecution Over Kanu's Disappearance

According to the affidavit in support of the motion filed by their lawyer, Chukwuma Machukwu Ume (SAN), the applicants claimed innocence of the allegations against them, noting that they could only disprove them by being joined as parties in the suit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2018

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe and Chief Femi Fani-Kayode have approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, asking it to join them in the suit filed by a lawyer seeking their prosecution for the role they allegedly played in the escape of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from the country.

SaharaReporters had reported on November 1, 2018 that a lawyer, Isaiah Agidi Ayugu, filed a law suit asking the court to hold Abaribe, Fani-Kayode, Kanu's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and others responsible for the disappearance of Kanu, after he was granted bail by the court. See Also ACTIVISM Abaribe, Fani-Kayode Helped Nnamdi Kanu Disappear From Nigeria, Lawyer Tells Court 0 Comments 3 Weeks Ago

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1254/18, dated October 31st, 2018, Ayugu also asked the court to order their arrest and prosecution after proper investigation into how the IPOB leader left the country.

However, in their counter motions dated November 16 and 19, 2018 and obtained by SaharaReporters, the applicants urged the court to join them as respondents in the suit.

They argued that if they were not joined in the matter as respondents, they may be denied fair hearing.

They also argued that they need to provide the court with balanced and credible facts and witnesses to show that the suit is not only a base action and an abuse of court process but also an ill-fated political mission.

The case has been adjourned till January 11, 2019 for the argument of the motion.

Joined in the suit as respondents are the Director-General of the State Security Service, the State Security Service, the Inspector-General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force.

SaharaReporters, New York

