Customs Seizes N7.3bn Tramadol, Other Hard Drugs

Comptroller General (CG) of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), explained in Lagos yesterday that three suspects, including a Customs officer who cleared the containers, had been arrested for further investigation.

by New Telegraph Newspaper Nov 23, 2018

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has seized 40 x 40 feet containers laden with Tramadol and other dangerous drugs valued at N7.31 billion imported from India through the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa. The seizure came less than a week after 23 containers laden with 581 million tablets of Tramadol were intercepted at the same port by the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Also, the service seized two helicopters imported from the United State of America (USA) without end-user certificate and other documents. Comptroller General (CG) of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), explained in Lagos yesterday that three suspects, including a Customs officer who cleared the containers, had been arrested for further investigation.

He added that the smugglers offered NSC officials N150 million to ensure that one of the containers was release to them. The Customs CG said that it was worrisome to note that there were Nigerians who were ready to make money at the expense of human lives by bringing in such quantity of drugs that had grave consequences on health and national security. According to him, “it is indeed worrisome to note that there are Nigerians who are ready to make money at the expense of human lives by bringing in such quantity of drugs that have grave consequences on health and national security.” Also, Ali noted that one of the helicopters with registration number SN-BLI, which was intended for export in a container marked PONU 7789246, was falsely declared as 388 bags of cashew nuts. He stressed that the action violates section 36 of the Customs and Excise Management Act, Cap C45, LLFN 2004. Ali said: “Apapa Command, within this same period, has also seized two aircraft – a helicopter with Registration Number SNBLI, which was intended for export, in container number PONU7789246. It was falsely declared as 388 bags of cashew nuts.

“This action violates Section 36 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Cap C45, LFN 2004. Investigations are on-going to fish out the owner(s) of the helicopter. “The second aircraft, a Cessna 182A imported from the United States of America, loaded in container number MRKU 4457^63 was intercepted by the officer of the area command.” He explained that the aircraft was seized because the owner failed to present end-user certificate from the office of National Security Adviser (NSA) and approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Customs CG further noted that the drugs and the helicopters were intercepted by officials through vigilance and intelligence gathering within the system, as well as information from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which was a strong ally of NCS. Ali commended the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye and her management team for their collaboration in the attainment of this feat. He said: “We are all aware of the dangers that the deliberate non-compliance to import and export procedures pose to our nation as importers bring in all manner of items, which put the security and health of the nation at great risk. Terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements get hold of these ‘uncustoms’ goods such as controlled drugs to perpetrate their heinous activities.

“It is in line with the determination to fight this ugly trend that the Apapa Command of the Service intercepted 40×40 feet containers, mostly from India, laden with Tramadol and other pharmaceutical products with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N7.31 billion.

“In their criminal desperation, importers of this items offered bribes to the tune of N150 million to our officers to effect the release of just one container with promises of even bigger sums to follow in the event that their first attempt succeeds.”

The comptroller general explained that the suspects induced officers at Apapa Command with $274,000, while officials at the Federal Operation Unit (FOU),Zone A, Ikeja, were offered $138,000. Ali said that the officers played along and eventually arrested three suspects with the money. He noted that investigation was on-going to bring all those remotely connected to justice. “While the seizures of dangerous drugs and aircraft demonstrate NCS’ crucial contributions to national economic and security well-being, the rejection of N150 million bribe presents a picture of a reformed NCS whose operatives are increasingly putting national interest above selves,” Ali stated.

