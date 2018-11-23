Delta ALGON Restates Position On LG Autonomy

Chairman of the Association, Itiako Constantine Ikpokpo, stated this during a press conference in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2018

The Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has attributed the backlog of salaries owed to local government workers and primary school staff in the state to recession, noting that local government autonomy was the only solution to address the situation.

They commended Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, for the N5billion intervention to local government councils in the state for offsetting the salary arrears.

These formed part of the remarks of the chairman of the Association, Itiako Constantine Ikpokpo, during a press conference on Thursday in Asaba, the Delta State capital, where he was flanked by other council chairmen who are officials of the association.

“The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Delta State is pleased to inform the generality of Deltans that all local government councils in the state have paid outstanding salary arrears of staff of the local governments and primary school teachers," he said.

“The offset of the salary backlog is sequel to the receipt of N7billion naira being the local government share of the third tranche of the Paris Club Loan, (PCL) refund and the gracious augmentation with about N5billion naira by His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa from the coffers of the Delta State Government.

"The devotion of the entire local government share of the PCL and the monumental assistance from the Delta State government underscores government’s commitment to the wellbeing of workers in the state.

“You will recall that His Excellency did promise in January 2018 that subject to improvement of the revenue earnings of the state, the Delta State government will assist in clearing salary arrears owed local government workers and primary school staff some dating back to 2014, long before the advent of the Okowa administration. A promise, though difficult in view of the huge financial consequence, has been magnanimously kept by His Excellency."

Ikpokpo, however, charged staff of the local governments in the state to show commitment to duty in their respective positions.

