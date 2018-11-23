Don’t Question Me On How I Spent SURE-P Funds, Perm Sec Tells EFCC In Court

“You don’t have the right to ask me such questions. Why are you asking me such questions?" a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Clement Illoh asked.

by The Nation Newspaper Nov 23, 2018

A FORMER Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Clement Illoh, yesterday told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has no right to question him on how he spent SURE- P funds.

Illoh is standing trial for allegedly stealing N14.1 million from Sure-P funds.

Illoh was being cross-examined by the EFCC lawyer Rotimi Oyedepo on how the N14.1million disbursed to his personal account by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) was spent.

“You don’t have the right to ask me such questions. Why are you asking me such questions? Besides, the money in question wasn't budgeted for either was it appropriated, because it wasn’t the ministry’s fund.

“I collected the money in the capacity of my official office, but it was NIMASA’s money that I spent and not from the Ministry of Labour’s office.

“I wrote a memo requesting for the transfer of N14m from maritime to my business account called Clement and Bob Associates, wherein Access Bank was asked to debit NIMASA and credit my account.

“The money was paid to my personal account by NIMASA in a form of non-personal advance,” he said.

The former permanent secretary also told the court that he didn’t keep any receipts to show the transfer of funds neither did he write any memo to his superiors stating that NIMASA disbursed such an amount to him.

The EFCC had earlier arraigned Illoh on a three-count charge, bordering on stealing by conversion of the property to the tune of N14.1 million.

The ex-permanent secretary, who admitted remitting N616 million to the Federal Government upon arrest, said N3.5 million, which was the funds leftover from the N14.1 million budgeted for the meetings, was expended on logistics, honorarium, stationeries and transport.

“I paid the sum of N3.5 million to Mr. John Tsonwa, my late special assistant and he is the only person who has the details of how the money was used, but sadly he is late,” he said.

Illoh, however, denied taking money from the defunct Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme.

He said he was aware that the EFCC recovered funds from his office and some contractors but claimed that the deceased managed the sum of N3.4 million for the workshop.

Illoh also agreed that it was his duty to comply with the financial regulations of the Federal Government regarding disbursement of funds or how funds ought to be expended.

Oyedepo  tendered the statement of the deceased man in evidence.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo thereafter adjourned the matter till December 3 for the continuation of trial.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
The Nation Newspaper

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Court Jails Zamfara Lawmaker For Four Years For Fraud — But He Can Also Pay N120,000 Fine
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Storms Ekiti, Seals Buildings Linked To Fayose
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Offa Robberies: Gang Leaders’ Evidence Enough To Prosecute Saraki –Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals Why It Can’t Probe Governor Ganduje Over Bribe Videos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu Writes CJN, Seeks Justice Nyako’s Withdrawal From Graft Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns 22 INEC Staff, Ex-Director Accused Of Receiving N32m During 2015 Elections
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Books ORIGINAL VS FAKE: How To Know If You’re Reading The Correct Version Of Jonathan’s ‘Transition Hours’
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Zamfara Lawmaker For Four Years For Fraud — But He Can Also Pay N120,000 Fine
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Books Abiola’s Wife Reveals Why Jonathan Lost To Buhari In 2015, Blasts Former President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Again, Two House Of Reps Members Dump APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Storms Ekiti, Seals Buildings Linked To Fayose
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Offa Robberies: Gang Leaders’ Evidence Enough To Prosecute Saraki –Police
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals Why It Can’t Probe Governor Ganduje Over Bribe Videos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Suspends Plenary In Honour Of 44 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Imo Guber: Again, Okorocha Loses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Magu Writes CJN, Seeks Justice Nyako’s Withdrawal From Graft Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Berates Okowa For Wasting Over $11,000 To Bring Obasanjo To Re-Commission Projects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News FAAN To Close Down D Wing Of Lagos Airport Tomorrow
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad