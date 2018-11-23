EFCC Storms Ekiti, Seals Buildings Linked To Fayose

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday sealed some houses allegedly owned by former governor Ayodele Fayose in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State. But the former governor’s aide, Lere Olayinka, said that the houses affected do not belong to his principal.

The houses included a civic centre at Fajuyi Park, two storey buildings at Okesa the house where People’s Voice 104.1 FM allegedly owned by the ex-governor is located and two houses at the Government Reserved Area (GRA), all in Ado Ekiti.

The development is coming barely one month after the state Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning sealed off a house allegedly linked to Fayose at the GRA.

The EFCC operatives were said to have stormed the buildings at about 10.35am to paste the sealing order. The inscription: “Order from EFCC: This structure is under investigation, keep off,” was placed on the affected buildings.

In a statement, Fayose accused the EFCC of going about sealing houses belonging to innocent people in the state under the guise that the houses were linked to Fayose.

The statement read: “This is another wild goose chase and the usual media campaign against my person. It is only in our country that an anti corruption agency will first go about sealing houses before determining the ownership, which can be done so easily by visiting relevant agencies.

“I am, therefore, informing the public ahead of their usual blackmail and media trial. None of the properties in question is owned by me and the records are there for anyone that is interested to see.

“The EFCC is advised to stop going about looking for ways to malign my person just because of their hatred as a result of my uncompromising stands on national issues. Even if the commission is being pressured from ‘above’ to persecute Fayose at all cost, it should at least, do its job diligently to save itself from persistent embarrassment.”

A lawmaker in the state, who owns one of the buildings sealed, Samuel Omotoso, said: “My attention has been drawn to an early morning infringement on my property at Okesa, in Ado Ekiti by EFCC officials.

“As an institution established under the law, the EFCC owes me a responsibility and moral obligation of due diligence by doing thorough investigation on my ownership of the said property before the invasion.

“If this political infringement on my property and personal harassment is unconnected with my loyalty to Dr Ayodele Fayose, then it is rather unfortunate.”