Offa Robberies: Gang Leaders’ Evidence Enough To Prosecute Saraki –Police

“It is important for the public to know that Adikwu was not among the five gang leaders that indicted and implicated the Senate President; therefore, his death cannot vindicate Senator Bukola Saraki. There is a post-mortem examination result in respect of the death of Adikwu," the police spokesman, Moshood Jimoh said.

by Punch Newspaper Nov 23, 2018

The police have said the death in custody of a leader of the Offa bank robbery gang, Michael Adikwu, will not affect the outcome of the case.

The force stated that the evidence of the other gang leaders were enough to prosecute Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The police had arraigned the gang leaders – Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran – at a Kwara State High Court for involvement in the April, 2018 bank robberies during which over 31 persons, including nine policemen, were killed.

The police spokesman, Moshood Jimoh, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, explained that Adikwu, 30, was not murdered,  “but slumped and died in detention.”

Jimoh said, “It is important for the public to know that Adikwu was not among the five gang leaders that indicted and implicated the Senate President; therefore, his death cannot vindicate Senator Bukola Saraki. There is a post-mortem examination result in respect of the death of Adikwu.

“Evidence from the five suspects now in court is enough to prosecute the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki,” he added.

The police insisted that investigation had revealed that the men who carried out the robberies in Offa in April, 2018, were Saraki’s political thugs, adding that the accused admitted that they attended the Senate President daughter’s wedding in Abuja.

The force spokesman dismissed a statement by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the Senate President, Mr Yusuf Olaniyonu, that the case against Saraki was politically motivated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Punch Newspaper

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Court Jails Zamfara Lawmaker For Four Years For Fraud — But He Can Also Pay N120,000 Fine
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Storms Ekiti, Seals Buildings Linked To Fayose
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals Why It Can’t Probe Governor Ganduje Over Bribe Videos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Don’t Question Me On How I Spent SURE-P Funds, Perm Sec Tells EFCC In Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Magu Writes CJN, Seeks Justice Nyako’s Withdrawal From Graft Cases
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns 22 INEC Staff, Ex-Director Accused Of Receiving N32m During 2015 Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Books ORIGINAL VS FAKE: How To Know If You’re Reading The Correct Version Of Jonathan’s ‘Transition Hours’
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Zamfara Lawmaker For Four Years For Fraud — But He Can Also Pay N120,000 Fine
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Books Abiola’s Wife Reveals Why Jonathan Lost To Buhari In 2015, Blasts Former President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Again, Two House Of Reps Members Dump APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Storms Ekiti, Seals Buildings Linked To Fayose
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals Why It Can’t Probe Governor Ganduje Over Bribe Videos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Senate Suspends Plenary In Honour Of 44 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Don’t Question Me On How I Spent SURE-P Funds, Perm Sec Tells EFCC In Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Imo Guber: Again, Okorocha Loses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Magu Writes CJN, Seeks Justice Nyako’s Withdrawal From Graft Cases
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Berates Okowa For Wasting Over $11,000 To Bring Obasanjo To Re-Commission Projects
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News FAAN To Close Down D Wing Of Lagos Airport Tomorrow
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad