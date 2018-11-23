Our Work As Musicians Is Mentally Draining, Says DJ Cuppy

"Anyone in the industry will tell you how challenging and often mentally draining our work is but I have always loved music and that pure passion is what keeps me going," she wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2018

Florence Otedola, daughter of Nigerian businessman, Femi Otedola, has said being an entertainer is “mentally draining”. 

In a post on Instagram on Friday, DJ Cuppy said she is happy with her progress so far in the music industry, noting that music is her passion and she will pursue it.

She further went on to advise people not to let anyone deter them from their purpose.

The post read: "I normally don’t like to share too much of my personal feelings on social media, but I am in such a place of peace that I would love to inspire you... This morning, I stopped for a moment to look back at my journey over the years. Yes, I may not be quite where I want to be yet, but I thank God for progress and strength. I have gone from a young girl with dreams to a woman with a global vision. Anyone in the industry will tell you how challenging and often mentally draining our work is but I have always loved music and that pure passion is what keeps me going.

"I, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, am proud of what I have achieved so far with no regrets at all. I look forward to learning more and growing with each show, each song, and each experience. I don’t know where my mission will take me but I am loving each day it brings. Music makes me happy, and that is all that matters. What makes you happy? Nobody will ever deter me from my purpose, and you shouldn’t let them do that to you either! Thank you to all my cupcakes for the encouragement and support. I will always better myself for you! Now, let’s all WIN!"

SaharaReporters, New York

