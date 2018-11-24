Customs Seizes Another 13 Containers Of Tramadol, Bleaching Soaps Worth N3Billion At Tin-Can Port

by TheGuardian Nov 24, 2018

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Tin-Can Island Port Command, has seized 13 containers of Tramadol and bleaching creams worth about N3 billion at the Port in Lagos.

Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), who paraded the seized items in Lagos, yesterday, said the 10 containers were loaded with Tramadol, Ciprofloxacin Capsules, Diclofenac Sodium Tablets, Soffeathe I.V Cannula, Sildencdil Citrate Tablets, while two containers were loaded with bleaching soaps and one contains bales of used clothing.

Ali, represented by the Deputy Comptroller, Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, Mr. Augustine Chidi, said that majority of the consignments were imported from China, while two suspects have been arrested in connection with the consignment and would be made to face the wrath of the law.

He, therefore, warned importers to desist from bringing in illicit drugs, as it affects the health of the youth and tease them into criminal acts.

According to him, the seizures were in violation of the absolute prohibition list of CET 2015-2019, while the harmful bleaching creams and second-hand clothing were seized in line with the provisions of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) CAP C45 LFN 2004 Section 46 and 161.

“The Service reiterates its concerns for the health and security of Nigerians and one would better imagine the devastating effect on the life of our youths if these quantities of unwholesome drugs had found their way into the market. Not only will it lead to increased insecurity, but will also impact negatively on the health of our youths,” he added.

Ali said considering the global trend of insecurity, which can be attributed to the desperation of importers/exporters to circumvent the process by bringing in unwholesome items, the TinCan Island Command has re-jigged its operational methodology to deal with the trend.

The Customs boss said some of the seized items have been handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

