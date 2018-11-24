Delta Community Accuses President-General Of Incompetence, Directs Him To Vacate Seat

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 24, 2018

For his participation in activities said to have led to the arrest of one Endurance Ukpethu, who protested alongside other indigenes against the N736.4 million road contract awarded to a marine company, Portplus Limited, by the Delta State Government, the Ikpide-Irri riverine community in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state has passed a vote of no confidence in its President-General, Michael Omojefe.

Immanuel Emoefe, Chairman of Portplus Limited, alongside his elder brother and President-General of the community, was said to have sponsored the arrest of Ukpethu through a written petition with the community letterhead addressed to the Force headquarters, Abuja.

After much deliberation on the issue, delegates from various branches of Ikpide-Irri Progress Union, during the union's annual conference on Friday, unanimously, passed a vote of no confidence in the President-General.

The delegates asked the President-General to also vacate the seat, citing "maladministration, incompetence, personal interest above the interest of the generality of the people, as well as wasting the community's funds to arrest an indigene who protested against the substandard project by his younger brother".

The conference ended abruptly, while the former President-Generals of the community, elders and branch delegates and selected community members summoned the President-General to another rescheduled meeting, where a marching order was issued to him to withdraw the case from the force headquarters.

Addressing the conference during the uproar, the visibly-tensed President-General, Omojefe, said he was confused, and as such wasn't sure where to begin.

Meanwhile, in his address before an abrupt end was brought to the meeting, Sunny Omojefe, another elder brother to Immanuel Emoefe, affirmed that the arrest of Ukpethu was as a result of the protest against the substandard job being executed by his younger brother.

