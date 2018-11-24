NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari

The National Assembly has commenced a process to revisit and revive 17 different bills it earlier passed but which were refused assents by President Muhammadu Buhari this year.

Consequently, the Technical committee set up by the Senate to revive the bills has commenced the process with an interface with the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on reasons adduced for one of the rejected bills.

The technical committee headed by Senator David Umoru, (APC, Niger East), yesterday tackled the CJN for allegedly advising President Muhammadu Buhari on refusal of assent to Judiciary amendment bill 2017 number 22, which seeks to strengthen the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice.

Umoru, while addressing the CJN said: “Your Lordship, this committee on behalf of the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly, wants to hear from you directly on why you advised the President refusing assent to the bill.