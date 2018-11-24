NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari

The technical committee headed by Senator David Umoru, (APC, Niger East), yesterday tackled the CJN for allegedly advising President Muhammadu Buhari on refusal of assent to Judiciary amendment bill 2017 number 22, which seeks to strengthen the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice.

by Chukwu David Nov 24, 2018

The National Assembly has commenced a process to revisit and revive 17 different bills it earlier passed but which were refused assents by President Muhammadu Buhari this year.

Consequently, the Technical committee set up by the Senate to revive the bills has commenced the process with an interface with the Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, on reasons adduced for one of the rejected bills.

The technical committee headed by Senator David Umoru, (APC, Niger East), yesterday tackled the CJN for allegedly advising President Muhammadu Buhari on refusal of assent to Judiciary amendment bill 2017 number 22, which seeks to strengthen the judiciary for speedy dispensation of justice.

Umoru, while addressing the CJN said: “Your Lordship, this committee on behalf of the Senate and by extension, the National Assembly, wants to hear from you directly on why you advised the President refusing assent to the bill.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Chukwu David

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Five CSOs Protest At US Embassy, Say Buhari Admin 'Dangerous' To 2019 Elections
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Our Stand On Buhari, Atiku – Miyetti Allah Boss, Bodejo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Senate's Adjournment Of Plenary Over Slain Soldiers 'The Height Of Eye Service'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Chibok: Jonathan Dares Shettima To Publish Panel’s Report
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals Why It Can’t Probe Governor Ganduje Over Bribe Videos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Stop Criticising, Vote Out Incompetent Governments, Abdulsalami Charges Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Books Abiola’s Wife Reveals Why Jonathan Lost To Buhari In 2015, Blasts Former President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Five CSOs Protest At US Embassy, Say Buhari Admin 'Dangerous' To 2019 Elections
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption I’ll Deal With Anyone Caught ‘Red-Handed’ Stealing Public Funds, Says Buhari
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
TRIBUTE TRIBUTE: Born In A Taxi Cab — The Life And Times Of 'Area Mama' Tosyn Bucknor
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News 'Shame To The Other Side' — Has TuFace Taunted Nigerians With Ghanaian Airport?
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Our Stand On Buhari, Atiku – Miyetti Allah Boss, Bodejo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Abaribe, Fani-Kayode Move Against Suit Seeking Their Prosecution Over Kanu's Disappearance
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Senate's Adjournment Of Plenary Over Slain Soldiers 'The Height Of Eye Service'
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel After Working Night Shifts, Ikoyi Passport Office Produces 72,000 Passports In Six Months
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Chibok: Jonathan Dares Shettima To Publish Panel’s Report
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EFCC Reveals Why It Can’t Probe Governor Ganduje Over Bribe Videos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Don’t Question Me On How I Spent SURE-P Funds, Perm Sec Tells EFCC In Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad