No Terrorist Attack At MMIA, Says FAAN

Murtala Mohammed Intl. Airport Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has denied reports that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos has been attacked by terrorists.

FAAN's position was contained in a statement on Saturday, in response to a video trending on social media that the airport had been attacked by terrorists.

According to Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager (Corporate Affairs) of FAAN, the said video was an old simulation exercise carried out by the Nigerian Air Force in conjunction with other security agencies.

The statement read: "Our attention has been drawn to a video trending on the social media to the effect that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos is under terrorist attack.

"The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will like to state unequivocally that MMIA is not under any kind of attack. The video in question is that of an old simulation exercise carried out by the Nigerian Air Force in conjunction with other aviation agencies.

"The Authority will like to advise those uploading such to desist from the act as it is not only only malicious, wicked, embarrassing, but also sending the wrong signals to the world about the internal security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."