Police Sergeant Shoots 20-Year-Old Undergraduate In Bayelsa

Nikade Tariela, 300 level Engineering student of Niger Delta University, has been shot dead by a policeman at Ebisam road, Akenfa in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The murder of the student led to a protest by residents of Akenfa area on Saturday.

The policeman, identified as Sergeant Timadi Emmanuel, is attached to the Akenfa Police Division patrol team.

It was gathered that the police raids, which have been ongoing in most parts of the state, caused confusion following the killing of the student on Friday.

The Bayelsa State Police Command has, however, condoled with the family, and restated the commitment to ensuring that justice is done.

DSP Asinim Butswat, spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, expressed regret over the incident involving a Police officer and a resident of Tenacious Road, Edepie, Yenagoa.

He said: "On 23 November, 2018, at about 1930 hours, Sergeant Timadi Emmanuel, attached to a patrol team of Akenfa Division, while on patrol at Tenacious Road, Edepie, under questionable circumstances shot one Tariela Nikade 'm' 20 years. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

"The Sergeant has been disarmed, arrested and is undergoing orderly room trial. Investigation is in progress and its outcome will be made public.

"The Command is hereby appealing to residents to be calm and assures the family and the general public that justice will be done."