65-Year-Old Among 33 IPOB Members To Be Prosecuted By Police For Terrorism

The Nigeria Police Force has said 33 members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), arrested on Friday will be prosecuted for terrorism.

A statement by acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, noted that the IPOB members would be arraigned for “other capital offences such as murder, attempted murder, rioting and malicious damage of government property”.

The suspects, which ranged between the ages of 17 and 65, were paraded on Sunday.

The statement read: “Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been proscribed as unlawful and a terrorist group. The killing of a Police Inspector and setting ablaze of Police vehicle constitute a crime under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013.

“All the thirty-three (33) suspects arrested will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation under Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013 and other capital offences such as murder, attempted murder, rioting and malicious damage of government property and police vehicle including looting and stealing.”

Exhibits recovered included eight motorcycles, five IPOB flags and five IPOB caps.

FULL LIST OF SUSPECTS

Uche Amos (65) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Eliazer Emmanuel (24) from Umunneochi LGA, Abia State

Eliazer Chima (23) from Umunneochi LGA, Abia State

Abuchi Obeta (19) from Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State

Somtochukwu Okafor (17) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Agboma Jude (35) from Nsukka, Enugu State

Ezezona Oduagu

Kelechi Eze (20) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Okafor Chimiere Olisa (20) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Rapheal Ogoh (27) from Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State

Okeke Chisom (19) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Daniel Nwakpu (35) from Ikwo, Ebonyi State

Friday Nwafor (34) from Ishielu LGA, Ebonyi State

Onyeka Nwajobi (49) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Obeta Uwakwe (25) from Igboeze North LGA, Anambra State

Festus Odika (41) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Emmanuel Okoye (22) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Umeh Sunday (43) from Aguata LGA, Anambra State

Ike Chiemezie Samuel

Sunday Ilonze (43) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Chukwuemeka Nwaese (32) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Odugu Chima (23) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Jacob Monday (48) from Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State

Vincent Okoroafor (39) from Owerri North, Imo State

Jude Eke (32) from Igboeze South LGA, Enugu State

Charles Ukazu (35) from Ideato South LGA, Imo State

Ezieokwu Ernest (17) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Chibuike Ozoemena (30) from Ikeduru LGA, Imo State

Chigozie Onyeogaziri (46) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Nwankwo Donatus (48) from Orumba South LGA, Anambra State

Okafor Olisa (20) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State

Peter Nwankwo (25) from Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State

Ebegboni Geoffrey (43) from Ika South LGA, Delta State