65-Year-Old Among 33 IPOB Members To Be Prosecuted By Police For Terrorism

The Nigeria Police Force has said 33 members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), arrested on Friday will be prosecuted for terrorism.
A statement by acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, noted that the IPOB members would be arraigned for “other capital offences such as murder, attempted murder, rioting and malicious damage of government property”.
The suspects, which ranged between the ages of 17 and 65, were paraded on Sunday.
The statement read: “Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been proscribed as unlawful and a terrorist group. The killing of a Police Inspector and setting ablaze of Police vehicle constitute a crime under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013.
“All the thirty-three (33) suspects arrested will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation under Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013 and other capital offences such as murder, attempted murder, rioting and malicious damage of government property and police vehicle including looting and stealing.”
Exhibits recovered included eight motorcycles, five IPOB flags and five IPOB caps.
FULL LIST OF SUSPECTS
Uche Amos (65) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Eliazer Emmanuel (24) from Umunneochi LGA, Abia State
Eliazer Chima (23) from Umunneochi LGA, Abia State
Abuchi Obeta (19) from Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State
Somtochukwu Okafor (17) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Agboma Jude (35) from Nsukka, Enugu State
Ezezona Oduagu
Kelechi Eze (20) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Okafor Chimiere Olisa (20) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Rapheal Ogoh (27) from Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State
Okeke Chisom (19) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Daniel Nwakpu (35) from Ikwo, Ebonyi State
Friday Nwafor (34) from Ishielu LGA, Ebonyi State
Onyeka Nwajobi (49) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Obeta Uwakwe (25) from Igboeze North LGA, Anambra State
Festus Odika (41) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Emmanuel Okoye (22) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Umeh Sunday (43) from Aguata LGA, Anambra State
Ike Chiemezie Samuel
Sunday Ilonze (43) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Chukwuemeka Nwaese (32) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Odugu Chima (23) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Jacob Monday (48) from Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State
Vincent Okoroafor (39) from Owerri North, Imo State
Jude Eke (32) from Igboeze South LGA, Enugu State
Charles Ukazu (35) from Ideato South LGA, Imo State
Ezieokwu Ernest (17) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Chibuike Ozoemena (30) from Ikeduru LGA, Imo State
Chigozie Onyeogaziri (46) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Nwankwo Donatus (48) from Orumba South LGA, Anambra State
Okafor Olisa (20) from Nnewi North LGA, Anambra State
Peter Nwankwo (25) from Nnewi South LGA, Anambra State
Ebegboni Geoffrey (43) from Ika South LGA, Delta State