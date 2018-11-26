73-Year-Old Prominent Adamawa Doctor, Wife Gunned Down By Unknown Assailants

Dr. Malgwi who is the proprietor of Freedom-Poly Clinic Yola, and his wife were brutally murdered in their car when assailants opened fire on their car.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2018

Dr. Mwajim Malgwi, an Adamawa State-based medical doctor, and his wife Elizabeth were reported killed on Sunday evening on their farm on the outskirts of Yola by unidentified gunmen.

Othman Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the killing, saying: "Yes, Dr. Malgwi and wife were murdered by unknown gunmen on their farm at Boggare near the state capital."

Nuhu Malgwi, son of the deceased couple, told SaharaReporters: "My late parents who could barely harm a fly were murdered on their farm by only God knows who.

"Those who escaped and fled the scene only told us that they sighted two men on a motorcycle rushing towards the seating position of Baba and Mama.

"Alarmed by the unwelcomed strangers, they scampered to safety in the sorunding bush while my parents jumped into the car to drive off but rammed into a tree where the attackers cought up with them and opened fire on the car, killing both of them."

Also on Saturday, Spandin Kalkiyan from Fawaire, a village in Girei local Government Area of the state, was gunned down by suspected herdsmen while harvesting his rice.

Incidents of violence and killings in Adamawa are creating terror and palpable apprehension across the state, especially as the killers remain unidentified.

Late Dr Malgwi was Commissioner for Health in the old Gongola State from 1988 to1989. He was aged 73.

