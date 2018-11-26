CSOs Demand Justice Over Murder Of DELSU First Class Student By Ritualists

Condemnations have continued to trail the gruesome murder of Miss Elozino Ogege, a first class 300 level student of Mass Communication, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, by suspected internet fraudsters otherwise known as 'Yahoo Yahoo plus boys', for ritual purposes.

Miss Elozino Ogege, an indigene of Isoko was said to have been murdered in Abraka, when she went out to meet an agent, assisting her to secure an apartment in the university town.

The murder of Miss Ogege has generated series of condemnations and calls for justice by individuals, political parties, politicians, groups, among others across Delta State.

A statement by Michael Ogisi, legal adviser of the Anioma Youth Mandate, a socio-political group, shortly after its emergency national executive meeting in Asaba, condemned the killing of the student and called on the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to ensure that justice is served.

The statement read: “The Anioma Youth Mandate hereby condemns in the strongest terms the rising tide of ritual killings in the state. We condemn in strong terms the unabated wave of crime across the state, as the protection of lives and property, an oath sworn to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the Chief Security Officer of Delta State, is now a mirage."

Also, a statement by the Isoko Monitoring Group (IMG), entitled 'IMG Condemns the Murder of Elozino Ogege, Calls for Thorough Investigation and Prosecution of Culprits', signed by the group's president, Sebastine Ogoloyoyo Agbefe, read: "The killers of Elozino Ogege are barbaric, mean, heartless, most callous and lack human sympathy. For the matter of fact, they don't deserve to live for exhibiting this ungodly act. IMG and the Isoko nation are interested in this case, so we are charging the Nigerian Police to do a thorough investigation on the matter and ensure that justice prevails at the end of the day. We want to see all the culprits and everyone involved in this barbaric act brought to justice to serve as a deterrent."

Also condemning the murder of Miss Ogege, the founder and president, The Ideal Isoko Woman (TIIW), Xino Monnitey, condemned the action, stating that: "And to the adults who encourage innocent boys and capitalise on their vulnerability, well done. You push them ahead and act all saint back home forming godfather. You think you are safe and exonerated right? Well, tough luck because your own day is coming. The wicked will know no peace. If it’s wrong, it’s wrong, restrain and call them back to order, if not, peace of mind will be far from you. Wizardry is when you push other people’s children who should look up to you for mentorship into evil."

In their separate reactions, the Delta state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), the All Progressives Congress, (APC), and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Delta State University, Abraka Branch, condemned the killing of Miss Elozino Ogege.

They called on the Nigerian Police, as well as all relevant security agencies to live up to their responsibilities not only in completely unravelling the perpetrators of the act and bringing them to book, but to also ensure that adequate effective measures are put in place henceforth, to rid the entire state of the menace of ritual killers.

Speaking on the incident, Emmanuel Uduaghan, immediate past governor of Delta State and Delta South APC senatorial candidate in the 2019 general election, called for justice.

Attributing the spate of crime to lack of parental training, he noted that "There seems to be a consensus that what happened to Elozino in the hands of ritualists is a collective failure of government, parents, uncles, aunties, the church, the schools, among others. We all must take responsibility to prevent our joy being cut short. Many parents today pay very little attention to the upbringing of their children. Many believe it is all about money.

"We do not bother about our children's progress academically or morally in school. We do not know who their friends are. We seem not to care when they start smoking or drinking. Fathers are worse. Fathers have left the upbringing of their children in the hands of the mothers. All they do is probably provide the funds ( a lot of failures here also). Some don't even bother to ask after the children for years. This has to change. Parents have to be more responsible, schools have to inculcate more discipline, churches have to change their focus.

"It is sad to see a lot of our children roaming around during school hours, with some even hawking. The population of our out-of-school children is rising daily. As at the last count, it was about 10.5 million, may even be more. These children are easily recruited into all sorts of vices, especially drugs. Something has to be done quickly. Our security agencies must be more alive to enforce the law to stop the menace of Yahoo Yahoo boys, ritualists, cultists and other rising criminal activities in the society.

"Elozino seem to have opened our eyes to certain realities with her death. She must not die in vain. Gladly, I am assured by the Commissioner of Police, that they have swung into action and the results are positive. Justice for Elozino is at sight. All hands must be on deck."

SaharaReporters learned that already, an Isoko human rights lawyer, based in Abuja, Anthony Ejumejowo, is mobilising legal practitioners from Isoko extraction across the country to form a formidable legal team to ensure that Ogege's family gets justice.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Mustafa, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, confirmed to SaharaReporters that the Command has arrested two persons and a private security guard in connection with the incident.