Female Suicide Bomber Killed Before Detonating IED In Adamawa

She was killed by soldiers in the early hours of Monday, as she tried to detonate her explosive vest.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2018

A female suicide bomber was killed on Monday after a failed attempt to detonate an improvised explosive device in Gulak, Adamawa State.

She was killed by soldiers in the early hours of Monday as she tried to detonate her explosive vest.

She had attempted to infiltrate a village when the officers at a checkpoint killed her.

A tweet by the Nigerian Army disclosing the incident read: "Troops of 143 Battalion deployed at a check point in Gulak Adamawa State, neutralised a girl with Person-Borne Improvised Explosive Device who tried to Infiltrate DAR Village to detonate her explosive vest in the early hours of 26 November 2018.

"The gallant troops in conjunction with hunters and vigilantes immediately cordoned off the incident area and subsequently conducted perimeter patrol around the community to ensure the area is cleared and to also exploit the area for BHT activities."

