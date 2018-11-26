Ganduje Donates N10m To EFCC, ICPC Marathon In Honour Of Buhari's Anti-Corruption War

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, has donated N10 million to the organisers of the EFCC-ICPC Anti-Corruption Marathon.

The donation was made by the Governor for the first National Anti-Corruption Marathon organised by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes (ICPC), Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and other stakeholders, in honour of President Muhammadu Buhari, for his fight against corruption.

A statement by Ameen Yassar, Director–General, Media and Publicity, Government House on Monday, disclosed that the donation was made when the Governor received members of the main organising committee in Abuja.

He promised that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission would collaborate with the organisers as an official partner, to ensure success of the event.

According to Ganduje, his administration not only engaged in sensitising the citizenry on the evils of corruption, but also reorganised and strengthened its anti-corruption agency to offer optimal professional services.

His words: “Before now, people find it difficult to access the services of the agency, but we established offices across the 44 local government areas so that the services can be available to the common man.

“We also facilitated the recruitment of additional personnel and subjected them to training by professional agencies like EFCC and ICPC so that they can deliver. We also ensured cooperation with these agencies and that attracted international organisations to support us in reinforcing our anti-corruption system."

He noted that as a result of the renewed professional and vigour of the state anti-corruption agency, highly-placed individuals such as permanent secretaries in the state civil service and a commissioner were removed and prosecuted for involvement in fraudulent practices.

Jacob Onu, leader of the delegation that visited the governor, told the Governor that the organisers intend to “use the image and popularity of marathon races to create massive awareness and bring together all segments of the Nigerian population in support of Mr. President’s fight on corruption in all facets of national life”.

“This will strengthen unity among the citizens of this country and also satisfy the desire to exploit and harness the abundant talent in our youth for national integration,” Onu added.

According to Onu, the campaign was aimed at raising national consciousness on the scourge and danger of corruption to the country and humanity in general.