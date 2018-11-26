'The Homecoming Has Started' — Tosyn Bucknor To Be Laid To Rest Thursday

Tosyn Bucknor, the late Nigerian On-Air-Personality, will be laid to rest on Thursday, November 29, 2018, her family has announced.

Tosyn died from sickle cell anaemia complications. Her husband, Aurelien Boyer, came back from work last Monday night to meet her lifeless body in her home. See Also News Tributes Still Pouring In For Tosyn Bucknor 24 Hours After Her Death

In a post on her Instagram page on Monday, Funke Bucknor, sister to the deceased disclosed that Tosyn will be laid to rest on Thursday at a private internment that will follow after the funeral service.

Alongside a flyer of the programme of event, Funke wrote: “The homecoming has started. Please wear a touch of green on Thursday. On Wednesday, we have some t-shirts for the service of songs. Sun re Oh."

According to the programme of events, there would be a service of songs and night of tributes at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, on Wednesday by 5pm.

The funeral service will hold on Thursday at 10am at Harvesters International Christian Centre, Lekki Phase 1, and a private internment where her body will be committed to earth follows immediately after the service.