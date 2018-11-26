Nigerians Urge CBN to Stop Charges on ATM Transactions

The customers also lamented that if they had cause to withdraw N100,000 or more through other banks’ ATMs, it meant they would be made to part with more cash under the guise of ATM charges.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2018

Nigerians have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop charges on Automated Teller Machines (ATM) transactions.

Noting that the charges were "worrisome and fraudulent, they made the call in Abuja on Monday during an interview with NAN.

The bank users noted that customers’ withdrawals with the ATMs of other banks had been unattractive because of the continued charge of N65 for every transaction, while commercial banks in the Federal Capital Territory had re-programmed their ATM.

The customers also lamented that if they had cause to withdraw N100,000 or more through other banks’ ATMs, it meant they would be made to part with more cash under the guise of ATM charges.

Godwin Onmonya, a Zenith Bank customer in Gwagwalada, said the ATMs of virtually all the banks in the neighbourhood dispensed a maximum of N10,000 per transaction.

“If you want to make withdrawals, you will discover that only a few ATMs are dispensing and they only dispense N10,000 per transaction. Recently, I wanted to withdraw above N100,000 and I went to another bank, only to discover that its ATM was dispensing only N10,000 per transaction. I also discovered I was charged N65 for every transaction, as I had exceeded the mandatory three withdrawals limit; this is outrageous,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Govt's Dubious OPL 245 Contract With Shell To Cost Nigeria 'Up To $5.8bn'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business Why The South-West Did Not Vote For Me In 2011- Ribadu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Pharmacists Join Stakeholders Against Counterfeit Drugs
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Chinese Firms Exporting 'Torture Devices’ To Africa In Higher Frequency, Raising Concerns
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Buhari Approves Over $2B For Unpaid Workers Salaries; Directs CBN To Package Over ₦250B Special Intervention Fund For States
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion The Dangote Paradox By Moses E. Ochonu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Terrorism No Terrorist Attack At MMIA, Says FAAN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Wole Soyinka I Am Done With Honorary Awards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: Atiku Reveals Why He Regrets Joining APC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: Our Stand On Buhari, Atiku – Miyetti Allah Boss, Bodejo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Delta Community Accuses President-General Of Incompetence, Directs Him To Vacate Seat
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Army: Anyone Who Deliberately Spreads Fake News To Undermine National Security Will Be Prosecuted
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Entertainment Tekno’s Vocal Box Damaged... Cannot Sing Or Perform 'For A While'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Stop Criticising, Vote Out Incompetent Governments, Abdulsalami Charges Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Ganduje Donates N10m To EFCC, ICPC Marathon In Honour Of Buhari's Anti-Corruption War
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad