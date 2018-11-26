Six Dead, 38 Rescued From Collapsed Building In Rivers

Six persons were found dead, while 38 people were rescued alive from the rubble of the building which collapsed at a private seven-storey building at Woji road, New GRA in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The seven-storey building at Woji road collapsed on Friday.

On Sunday, Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, directed the State Attorney-General to set up a Commission of Inquiry to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the collapse.

Noting that the incident was a sad one, he said: "I feel so pained that we have to face this kind of calamity at this time. I commiserate with the families that have lost their loved ones who came to seek their daily bread. Government will do all it can to give them the necessary support.

"I have directed the Attorney-General of Rivers State to ensure that all legal steps are taken to do what is right within the ambit of the law."

The governor ordered the immediate arrest of the owner of the collapsed building, stating that the state government would bring all culprits to book.

"Whoever that approved this structure and those involved in the construction will face the law. Government will take every necessary step to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. Whoever is involved, from the owner or the contractor or the officials of the state, they will face the full weight of the law," he said.

He led top government officials to visit the site of the collapsed building on Sunday, noting that all officials of the Rivers State Government who defaulted in their duties will be sanctioned.

He said: "Government will take steps to acquire this property. We cannot allow this illegality. If you look at masterplan of this area, a seven-storey building is not allowed here."

Governor Wike commended construction companies, security agencies and non-governmental organisations for working with the Rivers State Government to carry out rescue operations at the site of the building collapse.