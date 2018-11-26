Teens From Correctional Homes Shine At Writing And Oratory Contest

In the writing category, Chukwuemeka Santos from Lagos Correctional Home for Boys in Oregun, beat five others to emerge first. Omaga Victoria from Idi-Araba Special Centre for Girls came second, while Sunday Abejoye from Lagos Correctional Home for Boys, Oregun, came third.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 26, 2018

Four teenagers from two correctional homes in Lagos have emerged victorious at the 2018 Banjo Damilola Writing and Oratory Contest finale held at Lagos Correctional Home for Boys, Oregun.

According to the organiser, Banjo Damilola, the competition which held on Saturday, is aimed at stamping the importance on education on the wards in the juvenile centers.

“Literacy is important to survive in today’s world. The teenagers in these homes have potentials that should and must be nurtured. The completion is to give them similar experience as their counterparts and also to show them how bright they can be if they do the work," she said.

In the oratory category, Idi Araba Special Centre for Girls, represented by Omaga Victoria came first while Lawal Korede and Chukwuemeka Santos from Lagos Correctional Home for Boys, Oregun, came second and third, respectively.

The participants in both categories discussed the role of teenagers in nation building and the effect of vote buying on the next generation.

SaharaReporters, New York

