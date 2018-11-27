Corpses Of Soldiers, JTF Members Killed By Boko Haram Still Not Evacuated

"It is devastating. More than 120 killed, including civilian JTF members who used to assist our men,” he told SaharaReporters. “We have recovered close to 120 corpses. The terrorists came in large numbers to attacks them from every angle. They tactically backed out; many are yet to return from the troops who went on the evacuation mission. The corpses of both soldiers and civilians JTF are yet to be evacuated."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 27, 2018

 

The corpses of dozens of soldiers and civilian Joint Task force (JTF) members killed by Boko Haram in Metele, Borno State, have still not been evacuated, SaharaReporters has learnt.

More than 120 soldiers, including five officers, were killed and about 200 others are still missing after Boko Haram insurgents attacked a battalion station in Metele, Mobar Local Government Area, on the outskirts of Lake Chad Basin.

Troops sent to evacuate the dead soldiers two days later were also attacked.

According to a soldier who escaped from the follow-up attack, the evacuation team suffered high casualty as they fled, abandoning their operational vehicles at Metele then trekking 50 kilometers before getting to cross Kauwa, in Kukawa Local Government Area.

"It is devastating. More than 120 killed, including civilian JTF members who used to assist our men,” he told SaharaReporters.

“We have recovered close to 120 corpses. The terrorists came in large numbers to attacks them from every angle. They tactically backed out; many are yet to return from the troops who went on the evacuation mission.

“The corpses of both soldiers and civilians JTF are yet to be evacuated. We can't ascertain the numbers but certainly up to a battalion, which comprises hundreds soldiers and also with civilian JTF, the death toll might be higher than a hundred. We are waiting for more information from those who escaped. But it is a tragedy for the entire Nigerian military, not just the Army.”

As a consequence of the tragedy, President Muhammadu Buhari is set to visit Borno, having cancelled a casual leave he was supposed to embark on from November 27 till December 2.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Army: Anyone Who Deliberately Spreads Fake News To Undermine National Security Will Be Prosecuted
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Afenifere Asks Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs Over Latest Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Stop Playing Politics With Soldiers' Lives, Group Warns PDP
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
The President Must Change His Perception On Herdsmen Killing – Barrister Monday Ubani
ACTIVISM President Buhari Must Change His Perception On Herdsmen Killing – Barrister Monday Ubani
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Military Delta Kingdom Confronts Army In Epic Land Battle
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Army Commanding Officer Of The "Strike Force Group" Killed By Boko Haram Suicide Bomber In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Wole Soyinka I Am Done With Honorary Awards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Reject N-Power, Trader-Moni For Jobs In NNPC, CBN - Sowore
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Legal Army: Anyone Who Deliberately Spreads Fake News To Undermine National Security Will Be Prosecuted
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Two Witnesses Die After Making 'Crucial Statements' Against Nyako In N29bn Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2019: Our Stand On Buhari, Atiku – Miyetti Allah Boss, Bodejo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Terrorism No Terrorist Attack At MMIA, Says FAAN
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyetola Sworn In As Osun Governor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Creator Dies At 57
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Ladoja: Adedibu Plotted My Impeachment Because I Refused To Give Him Oyo's Security Votes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad