OAU 'Sex-For-Marks Lecturer' To Remain In Prison As Bail Application Fails

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo has refused to grant the bail application of a former lecturer of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Richard Iyiola Akindele.

The court declined the bail application filed by his lawyer, Francis Omotoso, after it was opposed by counsel to the Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Kehinde Ayantoye.

At the previous sitting, Justice Maureen Onyetenu had directed Akindele’s lawyer to file for bail application.

ICPC’s Ayantoye filed a counter affidavit deposed to by a detective, Afolabi Oluwatoyin, to the bail application of Akindele.

Justice Maureen noted that claims in the counter affidavit are weighty, as she ordered Ayantoye to provide evidence to back the claims in the counter affidavit.

She ordered that Akindele be remanded in prison custody till December 17, 2018.