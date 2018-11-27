Okowa Orders Crackdown On 'Yahoo Boys' In Delta

"The Governor, who was greatly distraught by the sad development, has ordered a serious crackdown on all 'Yahoo boys', ritualists and all those involved in unexplainable and sudden wealth in the state," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 27, 2018

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, has ordered an immediate crackdown on internet fraudsters across the state.

The order came after condemnation of the gruesome murder of Miss Elozino Ogege, a first class 300 level student of Mass Communication, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, by suspected ritualists operating as internet fraudsters otherwise known as 'Yahoo Yahoo plus boys'.

While condoling with the family of Miss Ogege, the Isoko nation and the Delta State University Abraka community, Okowa appreciated the solidarity exhibited by the people of the state, and Nigerians in general on condemning the incident.

He, thereafter, issued an order to security agencies in the state to "commence a massive crackdown on these criminal elements veneering as 'Yahoo Boys'".

A statement signed by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, and obtained by SaharaReporters, read: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, it is with a heavy heart that I write to express our profound commiseration to the family of Miss Elozino Ogege, the Isoko nation, her friends, both within and outside the university community. I am glad that the security agencies have made serious progress in the investigation into the murder and I can assure Deltans and Nigerians that justice will be served on the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

"As a government whose primary responsibility is the protection of lives and property as well as the welfare of her citizens, I urge Deltans and Nigerians to partner with the government and report to security agencies the activities of these gangs with a view to assisting the society get rid of such dangerous groups. Never again as a people shall we condone the activities of these known criminals, as we all seem to agree that 'enough is enough'.

"The Governor, however, noted with serious concern and worry, the increasing and disturbing activities of suspected ritual killers and criminally-minded individuals, whose obtrusive and flamboyant escapades are becoming more conspicuous.

"May the soul of Miss Elozino Ogege and all those who lost their lives in similar circumstances, find eternal rest in the bosom of God Almighty,” the governor prayed.

SaharaReporters, New York

