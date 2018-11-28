If Not For Our Efforts, Terrorist Attacks Would Have Been Worse, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says but for the efforts of the present administration in the past three years, terrorist attacks would have been worse.

He stated this at the palace of Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, on Wednesday when he visited Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He expressed his administration's determination to do everything to secure the country, and commiserated with all Nigerians who lost loved ones following recent setbacks in the fight against terrorists.

The President's remarks were contained in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity).

His words: “We have to remind ourselves where we were and where we are now and what happened in between. The people of Borno State know what we did in the last three years. The situation would have been worse."

He also promised to do more to address unemployment in the area.

In his remarks, the Shehu of Borno, who spoke on behalf of the State’s Council of Chiefs, thanked the President for bringing peace to the state, and asked for intensive security patrols across the territories to save people from attacks on farms.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Buhari attended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference where he declared that the war against terrorism is “a must win’’.

In his address at the conference, Buhari said: “It is a must win war. I want to encourage our troops not to be distracted by speculations but remain focused and committed to the task of eliminating Boko Haram from the surface of the earth.

“I want to reassure you that as your Commander-in-Chief, I will do everything within my power to continue empowering you by providing all the necessary equipment, force multipliers and enablers required for you to prevail on the field.

“I also want you to be aware that I am currently looking into measures to improve your entitlements and welfare generally. The officers and men who are fighting against the curse of terrorism in the North East deserve all the attention our country’s leadership can give them.

“As President of the country, I am determined to ensure that every citizen feels safe and secure in all parts of the country. To achieve this, the security agencies must rise to the challenge and curb threats to security in our country."

Addressing officers of the Nigerian Army at the Maimalari Barracks, headquarters of Operation Lafiya-Dole, he said: "I have come to pay homage to the gallant soldiers lost by the nation and to console the injured ones in recent terrorist attacks. I urge you to remain focused and win the war".

Buhari also commended Nigerian Army’s commitment to upholding democracy and urged them to remain committed to their profession.

“As we approach the 2019 General Elections, I want to urge all members of the Armed Forces to live up to their responsibilities and remain non-partisan. In addition, you must all remain vigilant throughout the electioneering period and alongside other security agencies, prevent every form of violence that could disrupt the process in line with your Rules of Engagement," he said.

In his statement at the conference, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai spoke on the achievements of the military in recent years, noting that the army remains neutral and non-partisan and will carry out their constitutional duty of safeguarding the nation’s democracy.