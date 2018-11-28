It’s Been Very Difficult For Me, Says Tekno

Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has stated that he is facing difficulty.

He stated this on Wednesday via a post on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Tekno’s management team led by Ubi Franklin had called on Nigerians and the fans of the singer to pray for him as his vocal box had been damaged due to his failing health. See Also Entertainment Tekno’s Vocal Box Damaged... Cannot Sing Or Perform 'For A While'

However, a tweet by the singer on Wednesday appeared to confirm that the past few weeks has been very difficult.

“It’s been very difficult for me,” his tweet read.