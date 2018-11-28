It’s Been Very Difficult For Me, Says Tekno

He stated this on Wednesday via a post on Twitter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 28, 2018

Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno, has stated that he is facing difficulty.

He stated this on Wednesday via a post on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Tekno’s management team led by Ubi Franklin had called on Nigerians and the fans of the singer to pray for him as his vocal box had been damaged due to his failing health. See Also Entertainment Tekno’s Vocal Box Damaged... Cannot Sing Or Perform 'For A While' 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

However, a tweet by the singer on Wednesday appeared to confirm that the past few weeks has been very difficult.

“It’s been very difficult for me,” his tweet read.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Others For First-Ever Global Citizen Album
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Entertainment Linda Ikeji's Blog Restored, Find Out Shocking Reason It Was Taken Down
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Nigerian-Styled ‘Queens of Africa’ Doll Outsells Barbie
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Celebrity Falz To Battle MHD, WSTRN For BET Award
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment Serena Williams Reveals Baby Girl Alexis
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Entertainment Nelly Denies Rape Allegations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Wole Soyinka I Am Done With Honorary Awards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Customs Seizes Another 13 Containers Of Tramadol, Bleaching Soaps Worth N3Billion At Tin-Can Port
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Slashes Costs Of JAMB, SSCE, NECO Forms
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Ex-Militants Storm Delta Government House To Protest 'Shady Award Of OML 30 Surveillance Contract'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Why Nigeria Will NOT Defeat Boko Haram In 20 Years By 'Mayowa Tijani
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Deji Adeyanju While Leading Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Our Stand On Buhari, Atiku – Miyetti Allah Boss, Bodejo
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Elections Ezekwesili Picks National Chairman Of Her Party As Running Mate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Stop Playing Politics With Soldiers' Lives, Group Warns PDP
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad