Police Arraign Deji Adeyanju For Making 'Criminal' Facebook Posts

"Deji Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams contravene the law and were arrested for Criminal Conspiracy, Joint Act, defamation of character, public nuisance, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, disturbance of public peace, inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order under sections 96, 113, 114, 152, 183 and 391 of Penal Code law," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 28, 2018

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arraigned Deji Adeyanju, the Convener of Concerned Nigerians, for "criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order pasted by Deji Adeyanju on his Facebook page", among other offences.

Adeyanju, alongside two others, was arrested earlier on Wednesday by the Police while leading a protest tagged 'Police Are Not Politicians, Save Our Democracy' in Abuja. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Deji Adeyanju While Leading Protest In Abuja 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

A statement by acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, Force Public Relations Officer, Abuja headquarters, noted that the arrested persons contravened the law and were arrested for "criminal conspiracy, joint act, defamation of character, public nuisance, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, disturbance of public peace, inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order under sections 96, 113, 114, 152, 183 and 391 of Penal Code law".

The statement read: "The Nigeria Police Force is not unaware of the rights of every Nigerian to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and freedom of movement as essentials of Democracy provided for by the 1999 constitution, Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended particularly sections 38, 39, 40 and 41. However, these rights must be observed with decorum, in good faith and without violating the rights of other millions of Nigerians to free movement and access to safety and security across the Country.

"Deji Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams were arrested by the Police within the powers provided under the constitution, Police Act and Regulations, the Penal Code Law and Procedures to prevent crime and ensure safety of all Nigerians. The Constitutional rights of every Nigerian as stated in first paragraph above i.e Sections 38, 39, 40 and 41, these rights are not absolute as section 45 of the same Constitution provides for derogations to these rights.

"Deji Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams contravene the law and were arrested for Criminal Conspiracy, Joint Act, defamation of character, public nuisance, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, disturbance of public peace, inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order under sections 96, 113, 114, 152, 183 and 391 of Penal Code law. They are already arraigned in court in Abuja for prosecution.

"For avoidance of doubt, attached are the exhibits recovered from Deji Adeyanju, Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams and some of the criminal defamatory comments and utterances, that is capable of inciting public disturbance, threat to public security and safety, criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order pasted by Deji Adeyanju on his Facebook page."

Adeyanju has, however, been released on bail according to Segun Awosanya, convener of the #EndSARS campaign.

