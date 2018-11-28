Sowore Bemoans Lack Of Electricity, Good Roads In Buhari's Hometown

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has tasked Nigerians to vote based on competence and capability rather than on tribe, ethnicity or religion.

He made this known when he visited Daura in Katsina State on Sunday, as part of the SoworeRufai2019 campaign organisation's 100-city tour.

While in Daura, Sowore bemoaned the lack of infrastructure in the twon.

His words: “This is Daura, the hometown of the President, but as you can see the roads are terrible, there is no electricity, people are poor here, the street lights don’t work and people here have welcomed us as you can see.

"This is why Nigerians should vote capacity and competence, rather than ethnicity and religion. It doesn’t matter if the person is your own; if he cannot deliver, he cannot deliver."

He called on Nigerians to unite in their quest for good governance for the people, irrespective of the section, tribe or religion, in order for the country to move forward.

Sowore was accompanied on the visit by Dr. Rabiu Ahmed Rufai, the AAC vice-presidential candidate.

The 100-city tour, which kicked off on November 22, has so far reached Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.