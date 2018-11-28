Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Others For First-Ever Global Citizen Album

The project is the first-ever Global Citizen album and proceeds from the project will support Global Citizen’s campaigns on gender equality, education, clean water, among others.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 28, 2018

Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, are set to feature on the Global Citizen Extended Playlist (EP), which is set for release on November 30.

The announcement, which was made on the website of Global Citizen on Tuesday, revealed that the project is the first-ever Global Citizen album and that proceeds from the project will support Global Citizen’s campaigning around gender equality, education, clean water, among others.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Hugh Evans, music has a power of bringing people together.

“For hundreds of years, we have witnessed the power of music in bringing people together to drive activism and demand change. We are thrilled to release Global Citizen EP 1 with new songs from these incredible artists who stand with us in the fight to defeat extreme poverty, and we are extremely grateful to Dave Holmes, Parlophone Records, and Atlantic Records for their dedicated partnership and support as we demand to see an end to extreme poverty by 2030,” Evans said.

The EP, which also features Pharrell Williams, Stormy and Casper Nyovest, is a four-track body of work that will be released by Global Citizen in partnership with Warner Music Group and Atlantic in anticipation of the Global Citizen festival taking place on December 2 in South Africa.

Full Tracklist for Global Citizen EP 1:

1. Rise Up (feat. Nelson Mandela) — Stargate
2. E-Lo (feat. Jozzy) – Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams
3. Timbuktu (feat. Stormzy & Jess Kent) – Cassper Nyovest & Los Unidades
4. Voodoo (feat. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean & David Guetta) – Stargate & Los Unidades

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment Genevieve Nnaji Debuts New Collection Today
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Arts Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Nominated For Grammy Award With Beyonce
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Arts Nigerian Hip Hop Sensation Falz Beats WSTRN, MHD And Others To Win BET Viewers’ Choice Award
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Entertainment Selena Gomez's Friend Gives Her A Kidney For Transplant
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Entertainment Police Recover Drugs As More Of Davido's Friends Are Found Dead
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Entertainment Funke Akindele To Star In Hollywood Movie, Avengers
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Wole Soyinka I Am Done With Honorary Awards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Boko Haram Stop Playing Politics With Soldiers' Lives, Group Warns PDP
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Deji Adeyanju While Leading Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Customs Seizes Another 13 Containers Of Tramadol, Bleaching Soaps Worth N3Billion At Tin-Can Port
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Visits Wounded Soldiers In Maiduguri
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Atiku Reveals Why He Regrets Joining APC
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
International ‘Naija No Dey Carry Last’, Says British High Commissioner Designate To Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Slashes Costs Of JAMB, SSCE, NECO Forms
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Our Stand On Buhari, Atiku – Miyetti Allah Boss, Bodejo
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad