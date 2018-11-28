Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Others For First-Ever Global Citizen Album

Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage and Wizkid, are set to feature on the Global Citizen Extended Playlist (EP), which is set for release on November 30.

The announcement, which was made on the website of Global Citizen on Tuesday, revealed that the project is the first-ever Global Citizen album and that proceeds from the project will support Global Citizen’s campaigning around gender equality, education, clean water, among others.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Hugh Evans, music has a power of bringing people together.

“For hundreds of years, we have witnessed the power of music in bringing people together to drive activism and demand change. We are thrilled to release Global Citizen EP 1 with new songs from these incredible artists who stand with us in the fight to defeat extreme poverty, and we are extremely grateful to Dave Holmes, Parlophone Records, and Atlantic Records for their dedicated partnership and support as we demand to see an end to extreme poverty by 2030,” Evans said.

The EP, which also features Pharrell Williams, Stormy and Casper Nyovest, is a four-track body of work that will be released by Global Citizen in partnership with Warner Music Group and Atlantic in anticipation of the Global Citizen festival taking place on December 2 in South Africa.

Full Tracklist for Global Citizen EP 1:

1. Rise Up (feat. Nelson Mandela) — Stargate

2. E-Lo (feat. Jozzy) – Los Unidades & Pharrell Williams

3. Timbuktu (feat. Stormzy & Jess Kent) – Cassper Nyovest & Los Unidades

4. Voodoo (feat. Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Danny Ocean & David Guetta) – Stargate & Los Unidades