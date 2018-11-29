39-Year-Old Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl After Giving Her Liquor And Shaving Her Pubic Hair

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 29, 2018

One Chike Okafor, aged 39, has been arrested for repeatedly violating a 15-year-old girl.

The victim had run away from home because her mother threatened to beat her for losing an important item.

The suspect, who lives at No. 3/16 Oketa Street, Mende-Maryland, was arrested on Saturday, November 24, by detectives attached to the Gender Unit of the Command.

According to the police statement, Okafor “got her into his car and took her to a beer parlour where he convinced her to take some liquor.

“Being her first time to indulge in such habit, the little girl was completely knocked out after guzzling several bottles of alcoholic drinks. The suspect, seeing the state of the survivor, took her to a hotel at Oshodi.

“At this point, the little girl whom he had completely undressed told him to let her be because she is a virgin, but he still went ahead and shaved her pubic hair, deflowered her and went away with the shaved hair.

“The following morning being 18/10/2018, the suspect took her to his friend's place in Maryland and had his way with her the second time. He thereafter took the survivor in his car and dropped her at the nearest location to her parents' house.

“The girl narrated her ordeal to her mum and she immediately petitioned the state Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal who ordered a manhunt against the perpetrator.”

