40-Year-Old Man Defiles 16-Year-Old Deaf Girl After Promising To Buy Her Noodles

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 29, 2018

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 40-year-old Mukaila Aliu, who defiled a 16-year-old deaf girl on the pretext of buying the girl noodles.

According to a police statement released by Chike Oti, on Thursday, Aliu committed the offence on November 10, 2017.

The statement read: “The said Mukaila Aliu had on the aforementioned date, at Oshodi, allegedly lured the survivor by pretending he was going to buy Indomie noodles for her, hence she unsuspectingly followed him to an abandoned shop along Oshodi road where he defiled her.

“Although he was caught in the act, he managed to escape and remained in hiding until on 19/11/2018 when he came out of hiding to challenge a property developer at a site in Oshodi demanding some fees with menaces from the property owner, claiming to be an 'Omoonile'.

“He was, however, identified by one of the workers at the site as a suspect on the wanted list of the police. The worker sneaked out and alerted the Divisional Police Officer, Makinde Police Station, who promptly arrested him and handed him over to the Gender Section of the Command for further investigation.”

