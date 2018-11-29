Arrest Aregbesola For Forging Police Report, PDP Tells IGP

The Osun State branch of the PDP, in a statement by its chairman, Soji Adagunodo, on Wednesday, recalled that before taking over from his predecessor in November, 2010, Aregbesola and one other, were facing six counts bordering on forging and presenting a fake police report to an election petition tribunal in 2007.

by PUNCH NEWSPAPER Nov 29, 2018

Rauf Aregbesola

Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest the former governor of Osun State, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, for allegedly forging a police report he presented before an Election Petition Tribunal in 2007.

The Osun State branch of the PDP, in a statement by its chairman, Soji Adagunodo, on Wednesday, recalled that before taking over from his predecessor in November, 2010, Aregbesola and one other, were facing six counts bordering on forging and presenting a fake police report to an election petition tribunal in 2007.

According to Adagunodo, the matter that was then being heard by an Abuja High Court could not proceed when Aregbesola became governor in 2010, because of the immunity attached to his office.

“Now that Mr Aregbesola no longer enjoys constitutional immunity, the Inspector General of Police is duty bound to arrest him and present him before the court to prove his innocence in the charge,” Adagunodo said.

He recalled that the “forged” police report was the basis the Appellate Tribunal in Ibadan ordered a retrial of Aregbesola’s petition in 2009.

“It was curious that the former governor and his party abandoned the report when their petition went back for trial in the same year.

“While forgery itself is a weighty crime, forging a security document like a police report should be a matter of concern to the public and must not be swept under the carpet in any guise.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
PUNCH NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME 'He's Hale and Hearty At Ikoyi Prisons' — Police Deny Reports Of Togolese Cook's Death
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME 40-Year-Old Man Defiles 16-Year-Old Deaf Girl After Promising To Buy Her Noodles
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Knocks Buhari, Urges Him To Understudy PDP Ex-Presidents’ Success Stories
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper How I Burnt Fingers Taking Decisions, By Ambode
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Peter Obi, South East Political Leaders And 2019 By Jideofor Adibe
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Letter A Letter To Ikeogu By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Wole Soyinka I Am Done With Honorary Awards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Niger Delta Ijaw Youth Council Worried Over Delay In $13.5bn Zabazaba Deepwater Project
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Sowore, Buhari, Atiku And The 2019 Election: Why Corruption Matters By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why Nigerian Doctors Are Leaving Nigeria Enmasse — NMA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 'He's Hale and Hearty At Ikoyi Prisons' — Police Deny Reports Of Togolese Cook's Death
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME 40-Year-Old Man Defiles 16-Year-Old Deaf Girl After Promising To Buy Her Noodles
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad