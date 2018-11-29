'He's Hale and Hearty At Ikoyi Prisons' — Police Deny Reports Of Togolese Cook's Death

"The head of the Command's legal department, accompanied by the suspect's lawyer, from the Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Barrister Jamiu Alapo, dashed to Ikoyi Prisons where they met the suspect hale and hearty without complaint."

by SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 29, 2018


The Nigerian Police Force has denied the reports that Sunday Anani, the Togolese arrested for the murder of Chief Ope Bademosi, is dead.

Earlier on Wednesday, there had been reports that Anani had died in custody.

However, a statement by Chike Oti, spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, noted that the reports are false.

The statement read: "The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, has been drawn to the news making the rounds on the social, print and electronic media to the effect that the Togolese cook, Sunday Anani, standing trial for the murder of the late Ondo State business mogul, Chief Bademasi, has died in detention. 

"Sequel to the highly disturbing information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, DCP Yetunde Longe, to check the veracity of the claims.  

"The head of the Command's legal department, accompanied by the suspect's lawyer, from the Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Barrister Jamiu Alapo, dashed to Ikoyi Prisons where they met the suspect hale and hearty without complaint. 

"The Command wishes to advise those uploading lies on the internet to desist from such act as rumour mongering is capable of breaching the public peace.

"In the same vein, media houses are advised to always cross check with relevant agencies before disseminating sensitive information."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
CRIME 39-Year-Old Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl After Giving Her Liquor And Shaving Her Pubic Hair
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Security Guard Who 'Sleeps With Daughter Then Gives Her Contraceptives'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Mob Kills FSARS Operative Who Shot LASTMA Official
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME 40-Year-Old Man Defiles 16-Year-Old Deaf Girl After Promising To Buy Her Noodles
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Arrest Aregbesola For Forging Police Report, PDP Tells IGP
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Wole Soyinka I Am Done With Honorary Awards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Group Approaches Court Over Atiku's 'Unpaid' Personal Income Taxes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper How I Burnt Fingers Taking Decisions, By Ambode
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Terrorism ‘Ranching The Solution To Nigeria’s Farmers-Herders Crisis’
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Terrorism No Terrorist Attack At MMIA, Says FAAN
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME 39-Year-Old Rapes 15-Year-Old Girl After Giving Her Liquor And Shaving Her Pubic Hair
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Delta Community Accuses President-General Of Incompetence, Directs Him To Vacate Seat
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics Jonathan Knocks Buhari, Urges Him To Understudy PDP Ex-Presidents’ Success Stories
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Boko Haram Stop Playing Politics With Soldiers' Lives, Group Warns PDP
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad