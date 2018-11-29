'He's Hale and Hearty At Ikoyi Prisons' — Police Deny Reports Of Togolese Cook's Death



The Nigerian Police Force has denied the reports that Sunday Anani, the Togolese arrested for the murder of Chief Ope Bademosi, is dead.

Earlier on Wednesday, there had been reports that Anani had died in custody.

However, a statement by Chike Oti, spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, noted that the reports are false.

The statement read: "The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, has been drawn to the news making the rounds on the social, print and electronic media to the effect that the Togolese cook, Sunday Anani, standing trial for the murder of the late Ondo State business mogul, Chief Bademasi, has died in detention.

"Sequel to the highly disturbing information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, DCP Yetunde Longe, to check the veracity of the claims.

"The head of the Command's legal department, accompanied by the suspect's lawyer, from the Office of the Public Defender (OPD), Barrister Jamiu Alapo, dashed to Ikoyi Prisons where they met the suspect hale and hearty without complaint.

"The Command wishes to advise those uploading lies on the internet to desist from such act as rumour mongering is capable of breaching the public peace.

"In the same vein, media houses are advised to always cross check with relevant agencies before disseminating sensitive information."