UNESCO Recognises Reggae As Cultural Heritage Worth Protecting

UNESCO acknowledged that reggae's "contribution to international discourse on issues of injustice, resistance, love and humanity underscores the dynamics of the element as being at once cerebral, socio-political, sensual and spiritual".

by SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 29, 2018

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognised reggae music as a cultural treasure that should be protected.

Reggae is a genre of music made more popular by artistes such as Bob Marley, Toots and the Maytals and Peter Tosh.

According to the BBC on Thursday, UNESCO acknowledged that reggae's "contribution to international discourse on issues of injustice, resistance, love and humanity underscores the dynamics of the element as being at once cerebral, socio-political, sensual and spiritual," noting that "the basic social functions of the music — as a vehicle for social commentary, a cathartic practice, and a means of praising God — have not changed, and the music continues to act as a voice for all."

Reggae music is an expressive art form in the Nigerian entertainment scene and artistes such as the late Ras Kimono, Majek Fashek, Patoranking, among others, have tapped into its style to create timeless music.

