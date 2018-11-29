We Don't Have 70,000 Staff And We're Not Probing Their Performance, Says NNPC

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 29, 2018

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it has neither 70,000 staff in its employ, nor is it embarking on a staff performance probe.

The clarification was made folloing reportsthat the corporation has a staff strength of over 70,000, and was about to conduct a performance audit of staff across its operations globally.

A statement by Ndu Ughamadu, the Corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, on Thursday, noted that "NNPC has never at a point in its history maintained a 70,000-staff strength".

“NNPC is not embarking on any staff performance audit. What we said in the press release that was apparently misrepresented in the media was that the Chief Operating Officers (COOs) of the various Autonomous Business Units signed performance bonds with the Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, as part of efforts to ensure that all the units deliver on their mandates in the upcoming year. There was nothing in that statement that indicated that NNPC would carry out a performance probe of staff," Ughamadu said.

He urged journalists to always adhere to the ethics of the profession and seek clarification whenever they were not sure about any information contained in press statements.

SaharaReporters, New York

