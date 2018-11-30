Don't Be Deterred By Metele Attack, Women Group Tells Soldiers

The Women Arise for Change and Good Governance (WACN) has advised the Nigerian military not to be deterred by the recent attack by the Boko Haram on soldiers of the 157 military battalion in Metele, Borno State.

The women gave the advice during their solidarity rally held in Abuja.

They said the war against insurgency in the northeast should be tackled headlong, and paid glowing tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the attack, which they described as unfortunate and monumental tragedy to the country.

Jaiyetola Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of the group, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to remain steadfast and resolute in his convictions, as Nigerians re strongly behind him.

“We shall remain forever pained at this monumental tragedy. As you reflect over the sorrow visited upon our nation by these irreligious and satanic creatures, incensed by the swords of the devil, we stand firmly behind you,” they said.

“The Nigerian women you are seeing now have decided to stand with you in this tormenting moment of the nation. We have prayed and invoked the spirit of Almighty God to put an end to the scourge of Boko Haram terrorism. We are unanimously chorusing NO to the evil forces within which have besieged our land.

“Nigerian women have passed an irrevocable vote of confidence on your leadership and the exceptional performances of troops in the battlefield against Boko Haram. This is a battle they must win and they have already won it several times. Therefore, no amount of distractions should deter us from finally conquering the enemy after our country.

“Once again, Nigerian women are pleading with you Mr. President not to let us and the nation down by either succumbing to the antics of enemies or be distracted by the effects of the recent attacks on Metele. It is one community Boko Haram terrorists have been fruitlessly attempting to recapture, month after month.

“Boko Haram have made several attempts to capture Metele which are usually repelled by Nigerian troops. Mr. President must remain focused on rescuing the country from the claws of evil men.”