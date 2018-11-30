Drama In Anambra Assembly As 2 Struggle For Speaker’s Seat

Trouble ensued when Maduagwu returned to the House Chambers and was on her way to the speaker’s seat, when Uzoezie, who was still in the Chamber, rushed and sat on the seat before her.

by THE SUN NEWSPAPER Nov 30, 2018

A mild drama took place yesterday, at the Anambra State House of Assembly, as the two factional Speakers, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu and Mr. Ikem Uzoezie, struggled to occupy the seat of the speaker.

The convergence of the lawmakers followed the vacation of the order sealing off the assembly premises by the police on Wednesday.

At about 11:00a.m, Maduagwu came into the House Chamber with three members. She sat on the speaker’s seat and left, after a man in suit whispered to her. She walked out, entered her official car and left the complex.

Shortly after she left, Uzoezie came in with seven members and sat on the speaker’s seat and, also, left when the deputy speaker said they should go to the executive chambers for discussion.

However, trouble ensued when Maduagwu returned to the House Chambers and was on her way to the speaker’s seat, when Uzoezie, who was still in the Chamber, rushed and sat on the seat before her.

Maduagwu stood and asked Uzoezie to leave the seat for her, but, her words fell on deaf ears. Their exchanges brought other members to the table.

After some minutes of altercation, some of the members, who felt ashamed, especially the Majority Leader, Jideofor Okoye, urged the members and the two speakers to move to the executive chambers for discussion.

After much persuasion, the two speakers and members present went out of the chambers.

Daily Sun gathered that members of Uzoezie’s faction, which were more in number, yesterday, were in the House to ensure that the Maduagwu faction did not sit as their matter was already in court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
THE SUN NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics Imo APC Crisis Irreconcilable, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Can’t Compel Us To Prosecute Fani-Kayode, Abaribe, Others For Kanu’s Escape – DSS, DG
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News Edo Declares Friday Half-Day In Honour Of Anenih
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Three Days To Deadline For Submission Of Candidates’ Names, Defections Hit APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Wike Kicks As Army Uncovers 'Illegal Militia Training Camp' In Rivers
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Politics Imo APC Crisis Irreconcilable, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Can’t Compel Us To Prosecute Fani-Kayode, Abaribe, Others For Kanu’s Escape – DSS, DG
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News Edo Declares Friday Half-Day In Honour Of Anenih
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka I Am Done With Honorary Awards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Education Plateau Lawmaker Forged Our Certificate, Unijos Registrar Insists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Three Days To Deadline For Submission Of Candidates’ Names, Defections Hit APC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Energy Nigeria Plans Selling Electricity To Burkina Faso
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers’ Killings: Declare Nigeria A Nation At War – Okorocha
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad