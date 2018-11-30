With The Help Of A Good Samaritan, Ondo Police Rescue Abducted Lady From 'Ritualists'

The Police in Ondo State have rescued a female undergraduate, Ayomide Ogunsuyi, from the captivity of suspected kidnappers.

Miss Ogunsuyi was abducted by a three-man kidnap syndicate at Isikan road after boarding a car on her way to school.

The victim is a student of Adeyemi College of Education (ACE) in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Council Area of Ondo State.

Gbenga Adeyanju, Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, confirmed this in a statement issued to journalists in Akure, the state capital.

He said the abduction of Miss Ogunsuyi was reported to the Police by a Good Samaritan and the Police Patrol Team from Akure Command swung into action and trailed the car down to the High School area in Akure.

He also revealed that two of the suspects, Olumide Faleye and Bola Ojo, were later nabbed by the Police Patrol Team.

"The surveillance patrol team of Akure Area Command were patrolling Ondo road, when a Good Samaritan alerted the officers that there was a lady going to Ondo town, who boarded a car and instead of the driver going to Ondo, made a U-turn and headed to Akure metropolis. They described the vehicle and the Police started following the vehicle, which was later trailed to the High School area, where the officers had the opportunity to overtake and block them.

"The driver whose name was later given as 'Cherubim' jumped out of the car and ran away, while the remaining three occupants of the vehicle were immediately arrested.

"The young girl, Ayomide Ogunsuyi, aged 23 who looked sedated at the time, later told the Police that she was on her way to Ondo town after boarding the vehicle (kidnappers' car) at the Isinkan area.

"Police immediately arrested the two suspects who were later identified as Olumide Faleye and Bola Ojo. Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to be working for one Kayode Ajayi a.k.a. 'Ekun' and they later said they were fraudsters and not killers.

"Their story sounds incredible, because the young lady, a student of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, does not look wealthy enough to be defrauded."