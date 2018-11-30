National Assembly Staff Set For Five-Day Protest Over Unpaid Salary Arrears

The aides are protesting the failure of the management to address issues bordering on salary arrears and promotions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2018

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has concluded arrangements to ground activities at the National Assembly between December 4 and 8, 2018.

According to the association, the protest is a result of the failure of the management to address issues bordering on salary arrears and promotions.

This was disclosed at the end of the emergency congress of the association held on Thursday in Abuja.

The association resolved that picketing of the National Assembly will commence between 8am and 2pm daily, to press home their demands and get feedback on the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

A communiqué signed by the Secretary General of the association, Suleiman Haruna, noted that PASAN has issued a two-week ultimatum to NASS to fulfill its demands, or else, they would embark on the strike.

"The President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives should take urgent steps to nominate the would-be members of NASS Service Commission for appointment. That all pending staff promotions and conversion letters be released with arrears due fully paid on or before December 31st, among other requests," the communiqué read.

Bature Musa, Chairman of the Association, also confirmed the decision of the congress, noting that the picketing would go on as planned, unless the management addresses their demands.

In October, more than 50 legislative aides had welcomed the lawmakers back from their annual recess with a protest at the chambers’ lobby, Bearing placards with various inscriptions, they claimed they had not been paid salaries, Duty Tour Allowances (DTA) and other entitlements.

