Workers Give NAICOM Seven-Day Warning On Indefinite Strike

Members of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) in the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the commission on its decision regarding the career progression of staff.

The workers have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike if the decision is not reversed before December 6, 2018.

In a letter by A.M. Ibrahim and Maulud M. Usman, Unit Chairman and Unit Vice-Chairman, respectively, addressed to the commission and dated November 29, 2018, the workers’ union said it held a meeting with the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, but the commission deliberately violated the MOU, which was signed at the end of the meeting.

The letter read: "We the members of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) NAICOM Unit, the union that constitutes council I of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Councils (JNPSNC) and a front line affiliate member of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) feels extremely constrained to inform you of our preparedness to commence an industrial action in the National Insurance Commission if nothing is done in the next 7 days to address our demands, most especially on the decision of the management of NAICOM to stagnate the career progression of staff of the commission.

"It will be recalled that conciliation meetings which was called at the instance of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment on the 28th August, 2018, between the management of National Insurance Commission and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, reached a conclusion at the end of the meeting.

"Having reviewed the update provided by the Management in its letter dated 27th November, 2018, the union found out that the Management has deliberately violated the MOU which was signed. Consequently the Union has clarified the true position of the issues as contained in our letter to the ASCSN National body dated 29th November, 2018.

"Therefore, if these vivid demands are not met within 7 days of the date of this letter, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria NAICOM Unit will wish to be absolved of blames, whatsoever, if the aggrieved members of staff of the Commission take to self-help in order to seek justice on the matter.

"Please, note that this letter has been endorsed to the Honourable Minister of Finance, the Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Labour & Employment, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), the President, Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, the President, Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria, and the Chairman, Governing Board of NAICOM."