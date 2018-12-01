Angered By Victims’ Absence From Home, Suspected Robbers Leave A Note:’We’re Coming Back O !!! Goodluck’

‘’They also made attempt to enter my room but the door was too strong for them to unlock or break. I guess they were in a hurry to rob and because they were frustrated, they left a note on the table threatening to come back for me and my family.’’

by Kunle AKINRINADE Dec 01, 2018

Frustrated by the absence of their victims from home, suspected robbers penultimate Saturday left a note threatening to come back.

The incident happened at Grace Estate, in Iyesi area of Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, after the robbers broke into a three-bedroom apartment when the occupants were away from home.

The robbers were said to have made attempt to enter the apartment through the main entrance to the building, but they could not open the main door.

It was said that the robbers broke into the building through the ceiling of an adjoining flat and carted away one of the electronic gadgets in the house.

They were also said to have made attempt to break into the rooms, but the doors were too strong for them to unlock or vandalise.

Apparently frustrated over their not too successful operation caused by the absence of occupants of the building, the hoodlums were said to have left a note promising to return at no given date.

The note sighted by our correspondent reads: ‘’We are coming back o !!! Goodluck.’’

The incident was reported to the Obasanjo Farm Police Division, Ota.

It was learnt that policemen from the division visited the scene, while the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the station had directed his men to embark on constant patrol and surveillance of the community to keep the gang in check.

Speaking with The Nation, the owner of the building, Mr Dare Ogunyombo explained that he was away from home for some days with his family, when the gang visited his residence.

He said: ‘’ The suspected robbers visited my residence while I was away from home with my wife and children. They ransacked the house and scattered everywhere.

‘’I noticed that they fruitlessly tried to force their way into my apartment through the main door to the building. They however broke the ceiling of the next flat and entered my apartment through the roof, while they carted away a satellite television decoder in the living room.

‘’They also made attempt to enter my room but the door was too strong for them to unlock or break. I guess they were in a hurry to rob and because they were frustrated, they left a note on the table threatening to come back for me and my family.’’

Contacted, the spokesman of Ogun State Police Command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi promised to revert to our correspondent. But he was unable to so at press time.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Kunle AKINRINADE

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 16-Yr-Old Kills 32-Yr-Old Girlfriend For Dating His Brother
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME With The Help Of A Good Samaritan, Ondo Police Rescue Abducted Lady From 'Ritualists'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Idajo, Ondo NURTW Chairman, Arrested And Whisked To Lagos
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier Shot As Militants Ambush Army In Delta
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Court Can’t Compel Us To Prosecute Fani-Kayode, Abaribe, Others For Kanu’s Escape – DSS, DG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lagos Spokesman 'Telling Lies' About Civilian Whose Skull Was Blown Open By NSCDC Official
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News Former US President George Bush Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: OPC Founder Frederick Fasehun Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics US: Atiku’s Visa Status Confidential
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Okorocha Suspends AG, Orders Arrest Of Bank Managers Over Salaries
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APGA Faction Asks Obiano To Resign For Endorsing Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Terrorism New Terror Group Takes Over Sokoto Community, Imposes Levies On Residents
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ‘Buhari Taking Worst Possible Military Advice’ — S’African Mercenary Speaks On Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 16-Yr-Old Kills 32-Yr-Old Girlfriend For Dating His Brother
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Pens Christian-Centric Opinion For Anglican Newspaper, Quotes Bible Verses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 75 Political Parties Threaten To Boycott 2019 Polls
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Have You Paid Bail Money To The Police In 2018? It's Illegal — And Your Refund is Ready
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Acrimonious Party Primaries May Affect 2019 Polls, Warns INEC Boss
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad