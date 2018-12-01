Ex-Acting DSS DG Seiyefa Appointed Pro-Chancellor Of Niger Delta University

Matthew Seiyefa, who only recently retired as the acting Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), has been appointed as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Niger Delta University.

Seiyefa was appointed acting DG of the DSS by Yemi Osinbajo in his capacity as acting president in August 2018.

Seiyefa's appointment came after the sack of Lawal Daura as DG for breach of national security.

A statement by Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Bayelsa Commissioner for Information and Orientation, noted that Seiyefa takes over from Professor Steve Azaiki, who has since resigned his position to run for the Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the statement, Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, has also approved the appointment of Captain Olubunmi Jari Williams as the Managing Director of Bayelsa Airport Company Limited.

Both appointments are with immediate effect.