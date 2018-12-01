Ex-Acting DSS DG Seiyefa Appointed Pro-Chancellor Of Niger Delta University

Seiyefa takes over from Professor Steve Azaiki, who has since resigned his position to run for the Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 01, 2018

Matthew Seiyefa, who only recently retired as the acting Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), has been appointed as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Niger Delta University.

Seiyefa was appointed acting DG of the DSS by Yemi Osinbajo in his capacity as acting president in August 2018.

Seiyefa's appointment came after the sack of Lawal Daura as DG for breach of national security. See Also Jobs Osinbajo Appoints Matthew Seiyefa Acting DSS DG 0 Comments 3 Months Ago

A statement by Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Bayelsa Commissioner for Information and Orientation, noted that Seiyefa takes over from Professor Steve Azaiki, who has since resigned his position to run for the Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the statement, Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State, has also approved the appointment of Captain Olubunmi Jari Williams as the Managing Director of Bayelsa Airport Company Limited.

Both appointments are with immediate effect.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Nigerian Govt's No-Work-No-Pay Threat Against ASUU Is 'Boko-Haramic', Says Student Group
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Expelled UNILORIN Student Begs Management For Compassion
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What Hope For Inclusive-Education In Lagos? By Augustina Armstrong-Ogbonna
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Overseas Students From Sokoto Left Without Scholarship Funding
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Vice Chancellor Mimiko Suspends ASUU Chairman, Five Others Over Alleged Assault
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Chibok Abduction: Teachers Embark On Nationwide Boycott Of Schools
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Atiku Jets Out Of Nigeria After Finally Getting US Visa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Okorocha Suspends AG, Orders Arrest Of Bank Managers Over Salaries
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: OPC Founder Frederick Fasehun Is Dead
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics APGA Faction Asks Obiano To Resign For Endorsing Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Angered By Victims’ Absence From Home, Suspected Robbers Leave A Note:’We’re Coming Back O !!! Goodluck’
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics US: Atiku’s Visa Status Confidential
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 16-Yr-Old Kills 32-Yr-Old Girlfriend For Dating His Brother
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Terrorism New Terror Group Takes Over Sokoto Community, Imposes Levies On Residents
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News Former US President George Bush Is Dead
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ‘Buhari Taking Worst Possible Military Advice’ — S’African Mercenary Speaks On Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 75 Political Parties Threaten To Boycott 2019 Polls
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections After Jimi Agbaje's Outcry, Lagos CP Says Vandals Of Campaign Posters Will Be Arrested
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad