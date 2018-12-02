Buhari: Those Who Thought I Was Dead Begged Osinbajo To Make Them His VP

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken on the rumours of his death, while he was on medical vacation outside the country in 2017.

Speaking on Sunday in Krakow, Poland, during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in the country, he said his deputy, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was acting president at the time, received a lot of embarrassment because people came to him (Osinbajo) to lobby for the vice-president position during the said period.

Buhari stated this while responding to the question on if he was cloned.

His words: "One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I‘ve been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising. When I was away on medical vacation last year, a lot of people hoped I was dead.

"Poor Professor Yemi Osinbajo, even he had to deal with the rumours — some people reached out to him to consider them to be his Vice-President because they assumed I was dead. That embarrassed him a lot; we discussed it when he visited me while I was convalescing.

"I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month, I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong!"

President Buhari is in Poland to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

SaharaReporters, New York

