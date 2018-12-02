Catholic Bishop Demands Apology From FG, Amaechi Over Killings

Rotimi Amaechi

Makurdi Diocese Catholic Bishop Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe, has demanded an apology from the federal government, especially Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi for allegeldy attempting to change the narratives of the killing of two priests and 17 worshippers in Mbalom last April.

Speaking yesterday at St. Ignatius Quasi Parish Ukpo, Mbalom during a homily to mark the rite of atonement and purification of the community from the spilled blood, Anagbe insisted the killing was carried out by herdsmen.

Two catholic priests and 11 worshippers were killing by suspected Fulani herdsmen during mass in the parish.

The killings attracted national and international condemnation.

Anagbe maintained that survivors and witnesses were not in doubt the killers were herdsmen.

The Bishop alleged the government was using Christians including the minister, APC national chairman as well as presidential spokesman to change the true narrative on the killings. He noted that it was childish and hypocritical for people to insinuate Benue people or Christians were killing themselves.

He wondered if they were responsible for the killings in other states including Zamfara and Katsina.

He said herdsmen sent Rev. Fr. Felix Tyolaha packing from Yogbo in Guma Local Government Area before and he had to plead with him to come to Mbalom and serve only to be killed.

The Bishop stressed the changing narrative was an insult on the sensibilities of the Benue people and Tiv nation.

He urged politicians not sell the Tiv people for what he described as leftovers.

The Bishop offered special prayers at the spot where Father Tyolaha was killed before the celebration of mass.