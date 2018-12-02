Children Kidnapped By Maid In Lagos Found At Seme Border

The children, aged six and three, respectively, were found along Seme border in Benin Republic on Sunday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2018

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued the two daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Aneru Mutana of Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos, who were kidnapped by their maid on November 26, 2018.

The children, aged six and three, respectively, were found along Seme border in Benin Republic on Sunday.

The maid, identified simply as Busayo, had gone to pick the children from school on the said date, but rather then take them home, she kidnapped the children.

The statement read: "Investigation so far revealed that Busayo is a member of a kidnap syndicate who gives her out as househelp to unsuspecting parents. 

"When she finally lands the job, she warms her way into the children's hearts and wins the trust of her employers. Once she gets to this stage, she bares her fangs.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, warns households interested in engaging the services of domestic servants to beware of whom they are dealing with. He reiterates his earlier warning that employers ought to carry out a background check of persons they are bringing to homes, and profile them in order to make investigation easy for the Police should the need arise.  

"The Command reasonably believes that Busayo may not be her real name. However, it wishes that Nigerians should take cognizance of her face and alert the nearest Police formation of her location and, if possible, arrest and hand her over to the police."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME JUST IN: Arrested NURTW Boss 'Names' Sponsors Of Attack On Ondo Lawmakers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Malian Herdsmen In Sokoto, Not Jihadists – Police
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 16-Yr-Old Kills 32-Yr-Old Girlfriend For Dating His Brother
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Angered By Victims’ Absence From Home, Suspected Robbers Leave A Note:’We’re Coming Back O !!! Goodluck’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections After Jimi Agbaje's Outcry, Lagos CP Says Vandals Of Campaign Posters Will Be Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Idajo, Ondo NURTW Chairman, Arrested And Whisked To Lagos
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Atiku Jets Out Of Nigeria After Finally Getting US Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'This Is The Real Me' — Buhari Speaks in Poland On Being Cloned
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari: Those Who Thought I Was Dead Begged Osinbajo To Make Them His VP
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Campaign Council: Pressure On Wike To Rescind Resignation
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Fresh Crisis In Southwest PDP Over Kashamu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Arrested NURTW Boss 'Names' Sponsors Of Attack On Ondo Lawmakers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Sanwo-Olu Avoids Question On Tinubu, Tells Lagosians To Focus On Real Issues
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity Catholic Bishop Demands Apology From FG, Amaechi Over Killings
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion GEJ Was Counter Rigged Out, Nigeria Would Have Been Better Off By Obajeun Jonah Ayodele
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Gov Aspirant Lulu-Briggs Dumps APC For Accord Party
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Court Cases: APC NWC Faults Buhari, May Expel Aggrieved Members
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Oshibote Emerges New OPC Leader As Fasheun Dies At 83
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad