Children Kidnapped By Maid In Lagos Found At Seme Border

The Lagos State Police Command has rescued the two daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Aneru Mutana of Gbagada Phase 2, Lagos, who were kidnapped by their maid on November 26, 2018.

The children, aged six and three, respectively, were found along Seme border in Benin Republic on Sunday.

The maid, identified simply as Busayo, had gone to pick the children from school on the said date, but rather then take them home, she kidnapped the children.

The statement read: "Investigation so far revealed that Busayo is a member of a kidnap syndicate who gives her out as househelp to unsuspecting parents.

"When she finally lands the job, she warms her way into the children's hearts and wins the trust of her employers. Once she gets to this stage, she bares her fangs.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, warns households interested in engaging the services of domestic servants to beware of whom they are dealing with. He reiterates his earlier warning that employers ought to carry out a background check of persons they are bringing to homes, and profile them in order to make investigation easy for the Police should the need arise.

"The Command reasonably believes that Busayo may not be her real name. However, it wishes that Nigerians should take cognizance of her face and alert the nearest Police formation of her location and, if possible, arrest and hand her over to the police."